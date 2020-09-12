Balentine LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.