Balentine LLC Boosts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Balentine LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 578.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.47.

BDX stock opened at $235.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

