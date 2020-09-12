Balentine LLC Buys 260 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

