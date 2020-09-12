Balentine LLC Buys 526 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Balentine LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 281.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 347,886 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 28.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

