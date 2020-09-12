Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 191.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 57.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.