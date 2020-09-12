Balentine LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 311.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Insiders have sold a total of 397,702 shares of company stock valued at $29,215,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

