Balentine LLC Has $62,000 Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,082 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,863,000 after acquiring an additional 105,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STX. Benchmark downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.48.

Shares of STX opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,513. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

