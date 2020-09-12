Balentine LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $421,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.71. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.10.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

