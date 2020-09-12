Balentine LLC Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $266,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 79,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,582,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. BofA Securities lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

