Balentine LLC Increases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Linde by 186.4% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $250.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.14. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

