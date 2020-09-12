Balentine LLC Invests $41,000 in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 139,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

NYSE UMC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58. United Microelectronics Corp has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.