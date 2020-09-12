Balentine LLC Invests $42,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Ventas by 289.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.39.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

