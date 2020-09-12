Balentine LLC Invests $59,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 329,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after buying an additional 70,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,241,000 after buying an additional 1,019,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $85.35 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $98.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24.

