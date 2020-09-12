Balentine LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 425.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $806,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $384.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

NYSE:CP opened at $300.26 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $302.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.7065 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.