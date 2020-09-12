Balentine LLC Purchases New Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $159,809,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $43,876,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $16,512,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 641,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after buying an additional 586,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

