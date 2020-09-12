Balentine LLC Sells 2,898 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Shares of SLB opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

