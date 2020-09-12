Balentine LLC Sells 369 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,306,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,178,000 after acquiring an additional 418,736 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 499.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

ATVI stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.