Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.82. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 112,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.