Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BZUN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.58.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Baozun has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,607,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,921,000 after buying an additional 1,841,377 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 69.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 752,945 shares in the last quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baozun in the second quarter worth $22,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,337 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

