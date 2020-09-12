BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

About BARRATT DEVELOP/ADR

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

