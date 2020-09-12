BBA AVIATION PL/ADR’s (BBAVY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS BBAVY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

