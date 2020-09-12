BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carnival by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Carnival by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carnival by 25.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 29.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $17.69 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Carnival from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

