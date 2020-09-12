BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 160.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fastly by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 289,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 121,446 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $2,853,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 696,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,243,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $242,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,551,246 shares of company stock valued at $128,484,835. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

