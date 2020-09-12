BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 12,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 212,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,101,000 after buying an additional 211,029 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 926.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $181.03 on Friday. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.63.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

