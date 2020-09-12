BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 983 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $24.27 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

