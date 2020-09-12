BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,632 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,674 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,068,225 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $38.95 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

