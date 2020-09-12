Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 36.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 15.4% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 72,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.