Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CTTAY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Continental has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.65.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

