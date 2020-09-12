Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.12.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

