Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra cut Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $134.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,686.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.16.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,449,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $248,566.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,393 shares of company stock worth $18,055,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

