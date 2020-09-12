BidaskClub Downgrades Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to Hold

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.72.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Covetrus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Covetrus by 9.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

