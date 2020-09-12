BidaskClub Downgrades Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $679.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

