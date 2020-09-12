BidaskClub Downgrades PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to Hold

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $676.01 million, a P/E ratio of -98.05 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

