BidaskClub Downgrades Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) to Hold

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of PSTI opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 14,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $137,074.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,715,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,034,345.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 429,755 shares of company stock worth $3,578,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 716.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

