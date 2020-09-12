BidaskClub Downgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Strong Sell

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average of $136.71. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

