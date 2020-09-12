BidaskClub Upgrades Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Buy

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $52.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.88 million, a PE ratio of 441.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 73,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $3,084,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,944.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 14,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $729,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,555 shares of company stock valued at $28,781,748 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,024.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 136.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

