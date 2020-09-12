BidaskClub Upgrades Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Hold

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of CHMA opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Chiasma news, CEO Raj Kannan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,554,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 88.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,075,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 972,195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 9.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 141,887 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 16.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter valued at about $4,643,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

