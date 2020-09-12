BidaskClub Upgrades Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) to “Buy”

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSW opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

