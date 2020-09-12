BidaskClub Upgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to “Sell”

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Shares of NTRS opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

