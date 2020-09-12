BidaskClub Upgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Sell

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $160,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,060. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.