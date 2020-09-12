BMO Capital Markets Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$29.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.35.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$26.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.02, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$18.88 and a 52 week high of C$35.60.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.0353569 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.54%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

