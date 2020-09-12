Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDGE. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a market cap of $395.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.10. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Daniel Rubin purchased 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at $647,470.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $121,381. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

