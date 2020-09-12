Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadwind Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 million, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $54.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

