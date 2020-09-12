Brokerages Expect Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Trupanion posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $4,562,248.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,607.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,021,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 360.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,422.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

