Brokers Issue Forecasts for Moderna Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Moderna stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $633,200.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $298,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,961,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 868,820 shares of company stock valued at $59,850,433. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

