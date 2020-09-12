Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 84.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

