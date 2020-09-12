Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.63. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPY. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 139,989 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

