Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,629,431 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,431 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.47% of Kimco Realty worth $26,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after buying an additional 10,209,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $18,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.17. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.