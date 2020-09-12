Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 194,990 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3,548.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,990 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Proofpoint worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 343.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 85.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,847 shares of company stock worth $7,602,366. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

