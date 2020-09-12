Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 3,707 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.